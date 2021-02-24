The fourth day of “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” witnessed the announcement of the Armed Forces signing 24 deals, worth two billion and 140 million dirhams, with local and international companies, so that the total deals of the two exhibitions, since their inception, exceeded 20 billion dirhams.

Brigadier General Muhammad Khamis Al-Hassani said that the total foreign deals amounted to 720 million dirhams, or 34% of the total value of deals, while the value of local deals amounted to one billion and 420 million dirhams, or 66%, indicating that the contracts were distributed to six foreign companies and 18 local ones.

This came during a press conference held in the presence of the official spokespersons of the exhibitions: Brigadier General Fahd Nasser Al-Dhahli, and Lieutenant-Colonel Sara Al-Hajri.

Brigadier General Al-Thahli said that the most prominent foreign deals were concluded with “Nexter Systems”, to provide spare parts for the Leclerc tank for general maintenance weapons at a value of 92.9 million dirhams, and “NORCONSULT TELEMATICS” to provide advisory services to the Command and Control Directorate with a value of 35.5 million dirhams, and the company, “Adil Textiles Private Limited.” », To buy camouflage nets at a value of 92.6 million dirhams, and« NORTHSTAR AVIATION »to purchase a« BELL407 MRH »aircraft, and to develop aircraft of the same type, to lead the joint aviation at a value of 224 million dirhams, and« JUNGHANS »to purchase FBM-21 fuses, at a value 90.5 million dirhams, and a contract with “DIGITAL GLOBE”, to renew the lease of satellite imagery satellites, and to maintain the reception and training system for the Space Reconnaissance Center at a value of 184.3 million dirhams.

For her part, Al-Hajri said that the foreign contracts included a contract with MP3 International Trading to purchase 155 mm ammunition supplements for the ground forces at a value of 41 million dirhams, an ammunition barge to buy MK-82 bombs, and MK-81 bombs for the air force at a value of 94.8 million dirhams. And (Abu Dhabi Autonomous System Investments) company to purchase an unmanned aircraft system, launch pads and ground control units for the Presidential Guard Command, worth 55.128 million dirhams.





