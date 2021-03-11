As part of a lengthy and largely revelation-free “roundtable” event this evening, Microsoft and Bethesda have announced that 20 Zenimax Media titles will be making their way to Game Pass on Xbox, PC, and Cloud from tomorrow, 12th March.

It’s a big old list, bringing some absolutely massive titles over to Microsoft’s subscription service from all across Zenimax’s studios. id Software’s seminal first-person shooter series Doom gets a lot of love, for instance, with the Game Pass arrival of the original 1993 Doom, Doom 2, Doom 3, Doom 64, and Doom Eternal, alongside id’s post-apocalyptic shooter Rage 2 .

MachineGames steps into the Game Pass ring with Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood, while Arkane Studios is represented by sci-fi shooter Prey, alongside Dishonored Definitive Edition and Dishonored 2.

Tango Gameworks ‘deliciously old-school survival horror The Evil Within is also incoming, and the Game Pass additions draw to a close with a heap of Bethesda Game Studios’ titles. The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition are joined by The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76.

All that arrives on Game Pass Friday, 12th March, and you’ll find an at a glance list – including platform details – for your delectation and perusal below. Microsoft notes a “handful” of titles will also benefit from an FPS Boost on Xbox Series X / S, and that it’ll have more to share on that front soon.