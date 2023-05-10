Agents of the Argentine Customs raid a bank in Buenos Aires, this Tuesday. CUSTOMS-AFIP

Argentina tries to safeguard its dwindling reserves in the Central Bank with multiple strategies, including restricting imports as much as possible. Companies must present an import license and wait for it to be authorized by the Argentine authorities, a step that usually takes up to 90 days. If the license is approved, the companies can then access the foreign exchange market to buy dollars with which to pay for imports. The complex system has brought out illegal maneuvers that are investigated by the Justice. Within the framework of a case of this type, the Police carried out raids on twenty banks and financial institutions on Tuesday to obtain information on companies accused of having falsified import payments for 5.3 million dollars.

Customs, the plaintiff in the legal case, accuses companies and financial entities of falsifying purchases from abroad that did not really exist in order to access dollars at the official exchange rate (which is today 237 pesos per dollar), transfer them abroad and then bring them back to the country and sell them on the unofficial market (471 pesos per dollar). This strategy would have allowed them to obtain a great benefit thanks to the great exchange gap that exists between the official price and the parallel one, which today is almost 100%.

“We are going to cross information with the United States anti-money laundering agency, Fincen, to access the holders of the accounts to which the dollars were transferred,” said the head of Customs, Guillermo, at a press conference. Michael.

“We are convinced that the bank managers are not involved, but that unfaithful employees in charge of the money desk and foreign trade are involved, which emerges from the wiretaps in the framework of the investigation,” added Michel. The head of Customs reported that there are 46 companies, 13 individuals, three companies in the United States and about twenty real estate developments investigated, but he avoided giving names because it is a case under summary secrecy.

In the file there are documented 233 transfers abroad made between 2020 and 2022 for about 5.3 million dollars, with an average of 22,000 dollars per transfer to try not to arouse suspicion. Among the companies investigated are importers accused of having fabricated purchases of computer goods and television screens, and real estate companies and investment funds that are suspected of laundering the money obtained from the illegal maneuver.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.