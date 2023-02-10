The risk of downloading malicious applications on Android is real and increasingly common. According to a report from cybersecurity site Dr. WebThey have been identified 20 new malicious apps that report theft of sensitive information on several fronts.

These apps, mostly related to mobile games, redirect users to online casinos, which are the ones that extract the information from Android phones.

In addition, there are also vpn programs They supposedly aim to protect users from possible computer theft, but in reality, they trick people into extracting their data.

Malicious apps:

Golden Hunt, Reflector, Seven Golden Wolf Blackjack, Unlimited Score, Big Decisions, Jewel Sea, Lux Fruits Game, Lucky Clover, King Blitz, Lucky Hammer, Lucky Step, Walking Tracker, Walking Joy, Lucky Habit: Health Tracker, Wonder Time, Seeks, Safe VPN, Document PDF Scanner, Smart Screen Mirroring and Smart Night Clock.

If you have downloaded one of these apps or any other suspicious ones, the first thing you should do is remove it completely from your phone. This includes uninstalling the Android system app and removing all files related to it.

In addition, it is advisable to change the passwords for mail, Google accounts, Facebook and other networks that allow an identity linkage.

In more serious cases, it may be necessary to reset your phone to factory settings and report any strange movement to banks and services that may have been affected.

Google regularly does a scrub on its Play Store to remove malicious apps, but it’s important that users are also aware of the apps they download and take steps to protect their data and devices.

The best way to do this is to only download apps from trusted sources and read other users’ comments and opinions before installing an app.

We recommend you read:

In short, downloading malicious apps on Android can have serious consequences for the privacy and security of your data and devices. Therefore, it is important to be cautious and take steps to protect your information and devices.