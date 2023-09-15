The Special Court of Assizes of Brussels has sentenced Salah Abdeslam and Mohamed Abrini to 20 and 30 years in prison respectively, found guilty for the terrorist attacks of 22 March 2016 in the Belgian capital. The sentence was pronounced by the president of the Court of Assizes, Laurence Massart. For the other 6 defendants found guilty in July – 4 of murder in a terrorist context and 2 of terrorist participation -, the sentences are: life imprisonment for Oussama Atar in absentia (because he is dead), Osama Krayem and Bilal El Makhoukhi; 20 years for Sofien Ayari and Ali El Haddad Asufi; 10 years for Hervé Bayingana-Muhirwa.

