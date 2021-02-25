The Supreme Organizing Committee of the International Defense Exhibitions “IDEX” and “Naval Defense” (NAVDEX) announced the conclusion of its 15th session in Abu Dhabi.

The value of the final deals concluded with foreign and local companies, over the five days of the exhibitions, amounted to 20 billion and 957 million dirhams (about 5.7 billion dollars), while the value of the fifth day’s deals amounted to 904.2 million dirhams, distributed over 20 deals, by 15 local deals, and five Global deals.

The Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee, Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, said: “This year we witnessed the holding of an exceptional session of (IDEX) and (NAVDEX) exhibitions, which succeeded in establishing its position as an integrated platform, which attracted the world despite the circumstances and challenges imposed by them. The (Covid-19) pandemic, as the defense industries, which the two exhibitions highlighted, have proven to be the basis for promoting the development process in advanced technology and innovation sectors, by keeping pace with the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

For his part, the Assistant Undersecretary for Industries and Defense Capacity Development at the Ministry of Defense, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Committee, Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Al Balushi, said, “The UAE has once again demonstrated its capabilities and global competitive position by hosting and organizing international and strategic events,” adding that “the UAE is leading the recovery phase. Of the Corona pandemic ».

Al-Balushi considered that «the UAE’s hosting of more than 110 international delegations of decision-makers, investors and experts, proves their confidence in the UAE.

He added: “During this session, we witnessed the highest value of deals for the UAE Armed Forces in the history of the exhibition, as they will play a pivotal role in designing long-term plans and implementing defense and security strategies for the future, by adopting the best solutions and practices to face future crises and challenges in light of the fourth industrial revolution.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

