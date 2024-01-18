Abu Shaima is facing difficult financial circumstances, which make him unable to pay rent arrears amounting to 20,820 dirhams. He is now threatened with going to prison if he fails to pay as soon as possible, as the owner of the house has filed a rental case against him to oblige him to pay the required amount.

Abu Shaima told his story to Emirates Today, saying: “My financial situation worsened after I lost my job two years ago, as I was an employee in a private facility with a monthly salary of 15 thousand dirhams, and the facility terminated my services due to my advanced age, and since then Over time, I became without financial income, which led to the accumulation of responsibilities and debts on my shoulders until I am currently unable to pay rent arrears amounting to 20 thousand and 820 dirhams.

He continued: “My wife and I tried to look for a place to live, and we found a small apartment in Ajman, and things stabilized a little, but months ago

Several times, financial problems began to appear again.

Abu Shaima added: “My financial situation has become very bad during the recent period, as my mother fell ill, forcing me to treat her in a private clinic, which accumulated debts and financial obligations on my shoulders, until I became unable to pay the accumulated rent arrears, and I became threatened with imprisonment in the event of non-payment.” I tried to turn to friends and relatives to help me manage rent arrears, but to no avail.”

He continued: “I am the sole breadwinner for my family, which consists of my mother and six members, and I tried to look for a job opportunity, but I was unsuccessful.”

Abu Shaima appeals to good people and helpful people to extend a helping hand to him and help him manage the amount of rent arrears, in light of the difficult circumstances he is going through.

