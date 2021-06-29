In Russia, over the past 24 hours, 20,616 new cases of coronavirus were detected. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic was 5 493 557. This is evidenced by data published in Telegram-channel of the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection on Tuesday, June 29.

20616 COVID-19 cases revealed in Russia per day

Most infections were detected in Moscow (6209), Moscow region (2453) and St. Petersburg (1374). The lowest growth rates were recorded in the Jewish Autonomous Region (15), the Magadan Region (10), the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (6) and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (5).

Over the past day, 652 people have died in the country, with a total of 134,545 deaths since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of discharged patients over the past 24 hours was 14 697. In total, 4 984 037 people recovered.