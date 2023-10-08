The Emirates Health Services Foundation reported that 20,626 children benefited from the early detection program for autism spectrum disorders launched by the Foundation, noting that it established a weekly clinic to treat children with autism.

It confirmed that it has developed an advanced plan for early detection of the “autism spectrum,” and a treatment program with international standards, and has also developed a package of specialized mental health services for children and adolescents at its Al Amal Hospital for Mental Health.

In detail, the Foundation explained to Emirates Today that it has developed an advanced treatment program for children with autism, which includes diagnosis and drug, psychological and societal treatment, in accordance with the latest international standards adopted in treating and dealing with this disease.

The Foundation stated that it has established a weekly clinic to treat children with autism, the mechanism of its work includes meeting with the patient’s psychiatrist, to develop a diagnosis and treatment plan, which includes writing down the medical history in detail, examining the mental state to make an accurate diagnosis, and referring the patient to undergo a special examination approved internationally for autism, where The doctor determines the treatment plan by prescribing internationally approved medications in the event of accompanying symptoms that pose a danger to oneself or to others, within the drug treatment plan. If the case requires, the doctor refers to the competent authorities in accordance with what is known as the biological plan to conduct a genetic examination, and this includes Both an ear, nose and throat doctor to examine the hearing, a neurologist to examine the nerves, a nutritionist, and a pediatrician.

Psychiatric treatment

The Foundation said that it has also adopted psychological treatment within the treatment plan, where the doctor, according to the psychological treatment plan, transfers the patient from the first session to the specialized psychological treatment team, where psychological treatment is divided into stages.

Several, including behavioral therapy, including behavior modification sessions, psychological educational sessions, and awareness sessions for patients’ families to explain the mechanism of dealing with the patient and ways to support social communication skills, and speech and speech therapy.

Social worker

She added: “The treatment plan also includes social treatment, which includes referring the patient to a social worker if the case requires, to ensure protection for the child by community development agencies in the country, and organizing meetings with the school to make them aware of the patient’s condition, in addition to conducting a social study to provide assistance from agencies.” Externally, providing a medical report upon completion of all psychological measurements and tests and taking references from patients’ families and teachers to determine the health situation accurately.”

Last year, the Foundation announced its specific program for the early detection of autism spectrum disorder, and the referral of moderate and high-severity cases to agencies specialized in evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment in hospitals. An electronic system for the early detection program for autism was created, and the approved measurement tool M-CHAT-R was included. And the mechanism for transferring positive cases to the competent authorities in the Wareed system, where the compliance rate has reached 97% since the launch of the program in 2022.

In a recent statistic, the Foundation revealed that the number of customers in the category of children between the ages of 16 months and 30 months, who have benefited from this service since its launch, reached 20,626 customers, and the total number of autism patients who were dealt with in 2022 reached about 1,093 cases.

The Director of the Mental Health Department at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Dr. Nour Al Muhairi, confirmed that the program aims to direct cases suspected of being on the autism spectrum to agencies specialized in evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment in specialized hospitals, with the aim of providing the necessary health care and specialized support to clients and their families, noting that the efforts Aiming to improve early detection and support for children on the autism spectrum, it is considered a qualitative leap in the provision of health services, and reflects the Foundation’s commitment to providing comprehensive and effective health care to various segments of society.

She added that the Foundation has worked to develop specialized mental health services for children and adolescents, based on reliable evidence and supported by scientific research at Al Amal Hospital for Mental Health, in partnership with the Maudsley Health Foundation, in addition to specialized clinics for children’s mental health at Al Qasimi Hospital for Women, Maternity and Children.

The Foundation provided specialized outpatient clinics for children, operating in the morning and evening shifts, and providing assessment, treatment and rehabilitation services. The Foundation also conducted a weekly autism and ADHD clinic for children and adolescents at Al Amal Mental Health Hospital in 2022, and established a network of electronic clinics for children’s mental health services in primary care centers in the Northern Emirates.