Highlights: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan expressed hope that 40-50 crore doses of Corona vaccine will be available by July

Harsh Vardhan said that by the beginning of next year, India may have the vaccine available from more than one source

Number of new cases of corona infection decreased to 55,342 in last 24 hours, less than 75 thousand cases on 5th day

There is good news on the war front against Corona. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday hoped that by next July, 40-50 crore doses of vaccine would have been given to Indians. The Union Minister said that by the beginning of next year, the corona vaccine may be available from more than 1 source.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that he hopes that between 20 and 25 crore Indians will get 40 to 50 crore doses of corona vaccine by July next year. “We are preparing a strategy for the planned distribution of the vaccine in the country,” he said in a tweet after presiding over the 21st meeting of the Corona Virus High Level Group of Ministers (GoM) through video-conference.

Harsh Vardhan’s statement came at a time when the Health Ministry has said that the average new cases of corona coming in the country have been declining continuously for the last 5 weeks. Now the time taken for cases to double has increased from 3 days to 74.9 days.

Harsh Vardhan dismissed the suspicions that the corona probe had slowed down. He said, “Currently there has been a tremendous increase in testing through 1,927 labs. India’s testing capacity has increased to 1.5 million tests per day. Nearly 11 lakh samples were examined in the last 24 hours.



If we talk about the Corona figures, then in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, the number of new cases has come down to 60 thousand. According to Health Ministry data, 55,342 new cases were reported on Tuesday. The total death toll has risen to 1,09,856 with 706 new deaths.

A total of 71,75,880 cases of corona infection have been confirmed so far in India. The good thing is that more than 62 lakh people have also become healthy. Less than 75 thousand new cases are being reported daily in the country for 5 consecutive days. Apart from this, the death toll for 10 consecutive days is below 1000.