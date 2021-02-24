The fourth day of “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” exhibitions 2021 witnessed the UAE Armed Forces announcing the signing of 24 deals worth 2.140 billion dirhams with local and international companies, bringing the total deals witnessed by the two exhibitions since their inception to about 20.053 billion dirhams.

The official spokesperson for IDEX and NAVDEX exhibitions, Brigadier General Muhammad Khamis Al-Hassani, said that the total foreign deals amounted to 720 million dirhams, which represents 34% of the total value of deals, while the value of local deals amounted to 1.420 billion dirhams, or 66%. That the contracts were distributed to 6 foreign companies and 18 local companies.

Among the most prominent foreign deals that were concluded with the company / Nexter Systems / to provide spare parts for the Leclerc tank for the benefit of the General Maintenance Corps Command at a value of AED 92.9 million, and the company / NORCONSULT TELEMATICS / to provide consulting services for the Command and Control Directorate with a value of 35.5 million dirhams, and / Adil Textiles Private Limited / To purchase camouflage nets for the Armed Forces with a value of AED 92.6 million, and / NORTHSTAR AVIATION / to purchase a BELL407 MRH aircraft and develop aircraft of the same type for the Joint Aviation Command at a value of AED 224 million, and / JUNGHANS / to purchase FBM-21 fuses for the Air Force Command And air defense with a value of 90.5 million dirhams, and a contract with the company / DIGITAL GLOBE / to renew the lease of the satellite imaging satellites and maintenance of the reception and training system for the benefit of the Space Reconnaissance Center at a value of 184.3 million dirhams.

The foreign contracts included a contract with MP3 International Trading to purchase 155 mm ammunition supplements for the ground forces at a value of 41 million dirhams, an ammunition barge to buy MK-82 and MK-81 bombs for the air force at a value of 94.8 million dirhams, and Abu Dhabi Autonomous System Investments. / To purchase a system of unmanned aircraft, launch pads and ground control units for the Presidential Guard Command at a value of 55.128 million dirhams.

The local deals on the fourth day also included the signing of an agreement with the International Golden Group to purchase weapons and ammunition for the armed forces at a value of 485 million dirhams, a contract with AMROC to purchase ADTE devices to develop Mirage aircraft for the Air Force at a value of 117.8 million dirhams, and a contract with Lima Aviation / to supply Black Hawk aircraft with a fire-fighting system for the Joint Aviation Command, at a value of 52.7 million dirhams.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

