Through Tolmachov Street, in Yekaterinburg, you reach the place where in July 1918 the Tsar, his family and his entourage were murdered. On the scene of the massacre, the house of the engineer Nikolai Ipatiev, stands today the Byzantine-style Cathedral of the Spilled Blood, inaugurated in 2003. Orthodox hierarchs did not see well that the cathedral that gives access to the temple was named after a Bolshevik leader of the Urals, but the neighbors, consulates by the City Council in 2016, refused to change it. So, in a Solomonic solution, the street was divided in two, the first section, inhabited, maintains the name of Tolmachov, and the second, flanked by the cathedral and the bishopric, was renamed Imperial. In urban toponymy, the church is surrounded by a hostile environment, between Lenin Street, Proletarian Street and Dzherzhinsky Street ”, dedicated to the founder of the KGB precursor political police.

The royal family, including the heir, the zarevich Alexei and her four sisters, was transferred to Yekaterinburg in May 1918 and locked in the house requisitioned from the engineer Ipatiev. A direct order from the communist leaders is not preserved, but historians believe that Lenin and Yakov Sverdlovsk gave the Ural Soviet carte blanche to get rid of the Romanovs. The Bolsheviks returned the keys to their home to the engineer so that he could see that nothing was missing, but Ipatiev did not return to reside in that bloody place. A few days later the whites they entered Yekaterinburg. His intention was not to save the tsar, as the USSR maintained to justify the assassination of Nicholas, but to establish the provisional government. The communist government denied for years that the royal family, minors included, had also perished along with Nicolás. The corpses were first thrown into a mine and later buried. In front of the basilica of the Spilled Blood, some gigantic photos recall the Romanovs, who in an exhibition in the adjoining bishopric building are presented as ethereal, unreal characters, as one can imagine the saints. In 1917 the Russian Orthodox Church, now so monarchical, supported the provisional government that freed it from the servitudes that Tsarism, jealous of its power, had imposed on Russia’s main religious confession.

In 1977, Ipatiev’s house, then an archive, was demolished, at the behest of KGB chief Yuri Andropov, who feared it might become a pilgrimage site. The person in charge of demolishing it was Borís Yeltsin, future president of Russia, who led the local communist organization. Citizens, including the director of the regional museum and KGB officials, scrambled to collect pieces of bricks, iron and wood from the rubble of the building and put them away as relics.

The Yekaterinburg Regional Museum preserves the bars that covered the fireplace and the window of the space where the royal family and their entourage were shot. The museum also has a Mauser revolver used in the extermination, a gift from one of the executioners who, upon retirement, was hired as a guide to the first museum opened at the scene of the crime. The local supervisors of the operation made a career, but for the most part they ended up succumbing to repression themselves. “The executioners became victims,” ​​says our guide as we walk through the room dedicated to the Romanovs, installed, ironies of today’s Russia, in the Dzherzhinsky Palace of Culture, a magnificent work of constructivism from the 1920s that was a club of the members of the Cheka, predecessor of the KGB and in charge of liquidating the Tsar.