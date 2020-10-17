Highlights: Special Judge Paxo Act of Agra District in Uttar Pradesh sentenced

Darinda, who was found guilty of raping a two-year-old innocent, will now remain behind bars till his last breath. The punishment has been pronounced by the Special Judge Paxo Act of Agra district in UP. While delivering the verdict, the judge remarked that the entire society has been shamed by the act of the accused. A two-year-old girl is like a toy, how can anyone think of raping her? A person of this demonic nature has no right to live among the society.

This famous case is one year old. Convicted Hori Lal alias Naresh is a shoe artisan. Her deep acquaintance with the child’s father and visit to the house. On 15 October 2019, Innocent was taken from her house saying that she is taking him to feed. After this, the girl was left outside. The baby was bled. The condition of the innocent girl was so bad that she had to stay in the hospital for seven days.

There was a demand to hang the accused

When the accused was caught in this case, the women of Balkeshwar demonstrated at the New Agra police station and demanded that the accused be hanged. The SSP had ordered that a speedy inquiry into the matter should be filed within seven days. The then Inspector Rajesh Pandey filed the charge sheet in three days.

The court also imposed a fine of two lakh rupees

On the point of punishment, Special Public Prosecutor Vimlesh Anand also said in the court that such poor are a stigma for the society. He had demanded the death penalty for the accused. Special Judge Paxo Act VK Jaiswal has also imposed a fine of two lakhs on the convict Hori Lal in the case of Poxo Act and rape.

Half of the fine will be given to the victim’s family

Her brother Narayan Singh, who pushed the girl’s father who came to the house of the convict, has also been sentenced to four years imprisonment and a fine of five thousand. Half of the amount will be given to the victim’s family after the convicts are paid their fine.