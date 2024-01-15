In March 2021 Patrizia Coluzzi allegedly suffocated her daughter with a pillow due to the emotional distress she was experiencing. The woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison

Sentenced to 12 years in prison Patrizia Coluzzithe woman who in March 2021 has suffocated his little daughter using a pillow. This is what the judges decided on his case. It seems that the woman suffered from profound mental distress at that time which led her to carry out this truly terrible act, which shocked all public opinion.

THE judges of the Court of Assizes of Pavia they decided to sentence the 44-year-old woman accused of the death of her daughter Edith to 12 months in prison, to which must be added another 5 years in a residence for the implementation of security measures.

The little girl was only two years old when she lost her life, suffocated by a pillow. The tragedy took place on March 7, 2021 in a house in Cisliano, in the province of Milan. Perhaps the woman did it because of the profound emotional distress she was experiencing at that moment.

There Pavia Prosecutor's Office conducted the investigation for territorial jurisdiction. The prosecution had requested the accused's acquittal, following the expert opinion which had decreed that the 44-year-old woman was incapable of understanding and will at the time of the events.

The Court of Assizes, however, considered the judgment of the experts appointed by the Court itself to be more reliable. Experts who declared Edith's mother to be mentally ill. Hence the decision to make her serve 12 years in prison.

Patrizia Coluzzi was judged to be mentally ill by some experts called by the Court

In addition to being sentenced to detention in a penitentiary institution, the 44-year-old woman who took the life of little Edith, just two years old, will also have to provide compensation to her family.

In fact, the judges established a payment by Patrizia Coluzzi of 650 thousand euros to the father of the 2 year old girl, 460 thousand euros to the grandparents and 800 thousand euros to the other two children of the couple.