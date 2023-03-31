Where is the little girl that everyone is looking for?

Where did it go Oaklee Snowthe 2 year old girl missing on February 9th? There Oaklee’s momMadison Marshall, ended up in handcuffs in North Caroline, but the little ones are lost track, since the woman, together with her boyfriend, took her and her brother to Indianapolis. Everyone is looking for the little one.

On January 19, the 22-year-old mother, Madison Marshall, along with boyfriend of 25 years, Roan Waters, had brought Oaklee and his 7-month-old brother to Indianapolis. The blue-eyed, blond-haired girl was last seen on February 9.

On March 3, Colorado police arrested the 25-year-old boy’s companion Oaklee’s mom Snow. The allegations are heavy: child abuse, domestic assault, battery. The 22-year-old mother, on the other hand, ended up in handcuffs for abandoning minors, in reference to Oaklee’s little brother, Cleaton Snow, who had already been found and handed over to the woman.

Of the 2-year-old sister, however, no trace. While the brother of only 7 months has returned home, of Oaklee nothing has been known since that February 9, when she was last seen in a house south of downtown Indianapolis.

The mother says she was asleep and “she was unconscious, not moving, wrapped in a blanket and her mother was supposed to take her to the hospital. But the baby never arrived in the hospital“, as reported by the sheriff.

2-year-old girl missing, all of America is worried about Oaklee

All of America is in suspense over the loss of Oaklee. Nothing is known and there are few clues available, even if the eyes are on parents with drug addiction problems.

At the moment, however, the parents are not accused of kidnapping and the child is still missing, even if the worst is feared for her.