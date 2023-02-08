Firefighters responded to more than 170 calls in the state because of the rains, such as falling trees, floods and rescues

A 2-year-old girl died on Tuesday (7.Feb.2023) after a property collapsed caused by the heavy rains that hit Rio de Janeiro. According to Fire Department, the property was located in the Chácara do Céu community, in the Tijuca neighborhood, in the north zone. After being triggered, firefighters searched for victims, but the child was found lifeless under the rubble.

A Sedec-RJ (State Secretariat for Civil Defense) and the Fire Department are monitoring rainfall across the state. Firefighters reported having responded to more than 170 occurrences related to the rains throughout the state of Rio de Janeiro, including cutting trees, flooding, flooding and rescuing people.

State Civil Defense agents are in permanent contact with city halls, providing support when occurrences go beyond the response capacity of municipal management, which has not yet happened.

At the same time, the Cemaden-RJ (State Center for Monitoring and Alerting of Natural Disasters) monitors meteorological conditions and rainfall levels, alerting regions in case of risks.

The capital, the Baixada Fluminense, the metropolitan, mountain and coastal regions present high and very high hydrological risk. And there is also a geological risk in the metropolitan, mountain and coastal regions.

The scenario is of moderate to very heavy rain clusters in the capital, metropolitan region, Baixada Litorânea, and in the north and northwest regions of the State.

The forecast for this Wednesday (Feb 8) is for moderate to heavy rain in all regions of the state of Rio.

With information from Brazil Agency.