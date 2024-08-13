The two-year-old girl who was hit yesterday in a parking lot of the San Giovanni Bosco hospital in Turin died this morning after three cardiac arrests. The girl, who was immediately rescued, had two cardiac arrests that forced her to be transported to the Regina Margherita children’s hospital: her conditions were very serious and the multiple trauma she suffered caused multi-organ failure. A third cardiac arrest was fatal.
#2YearOld #Girl #Dies #Hit #Bosco #Hospital #Parking #Lot #Turin
Leave a Reply