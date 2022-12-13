2-year-old girl died from a shot, because a family member insulted the thief

A crime in Cordoba, Argentinahas the inhabitants baffled after learning of the murder of Franchesca Ávila, a 2-year-old girl who was shot in the face after criminals discharged the weapon in her grandparents’ home because, presumably, a woman, relative of the little girl, had insulted them after her cell phone was stolen on the street.

You can read: Businesswoman’s career took a leap when she was confused with the person who served the coffee

After the investigations, this Monday it was learned that there is a 16-year-old adolescent arrested for the homicide, who was charged with the crime of aggravated homicide for the use of a firearm and the investigating prosecutor Ernesto de Aragónordered that he be transferred to the Juvenile Criminal Court on duty, according to Infobae.

“He returned accompanied by other adults to shoot at the house. There were five people At least three firing,” Aragón said in an interview for Noticiero Doce.

According to the same outlet, the prosecutor indicated that the perpetrator of the shot that hit the minor would have been the young man captured.

More news: They capture a thief because he stopped to smell underwear that was hanging

Franchesca was transferred to the hospital for minors in critical condition and died from hypovolemic shock.

Meanwhile, the authorities continue to investigate the whereabouts of the others involved in the crime that took the life of the 2-year-old girl.