2-Year-Old Girl Hit and Dies in Turin: Mother Accused of Child Abandonment

Last Monday, while playing in the hospital parking lot St. John Boscoone 2 year old girl was hit by a car driven by a nurse. Esmeralda, the name of the little girl, was rushed to the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin but the the situation is desperate: the little girl dies the next morning. Now the investigators have opened an investigationbut in addition to the health worker, she was registered in the register of suspects the child’s mother tooThe nurse who ran over the little girl is shocked: “I am devastated by the pain, but in that parking lot it was just a tragic accident.“. The notification – reports La Stampa – arrived yesterday to the lawyer of Mimì’s mother, who is 21 years old and has two other children (aged one and three). The woman, devastated by the loss of her daughter, who had turned two on May 5, isin a state of shock since the accident.

And now she is being told that would not have protected his daughter in that parking lot. According to the prosecution – continues La Stampa – the little girl was alone. For this reason, the prosecutor investigated the mother. Because, this is the thesis of the prosecution, the woman, leaving the little girl alone, would have partly determined, not voluntarily, the tragic accident. There are two crimes contested by the prosecutor to Mimì’s mother. The culpable cooperation in the road homicide, because, the prosecution writes, he would have “failed to watch over his daughter minor of only two years old by leaving her free to roam around the parking lot” and “cooperating through negligence in causing the death”. And the crime of abandonment of a minorbecause the mother had “abandoned her daughter – writes the prosecution – even though having a legal obligation to guard and take care of it“.