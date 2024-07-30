After hours of apprehension, Domenico Gallo, a child who will turn two in August, disappeared in the countryside of Locorotondo, in the Bari area, has been found. The little boy disappeared this morning. The little boy was found more than a kilometer from his home. According to what has been learned, the little boy, who lives in a rural area of ​​contrada Serralta, was not far from his home when, around 11, his mother realized he was no longer there. The woman, who has three other children, raised the alarm. The firefighters, local police officers and the Carabinieri are on site and have searched the area.