The search for him has been underway for a few hours now. a 2-year-old boy missing in the Serralta area of ​​Locorotondoin the province of Bari. The family released the photo of the little boy. Firefighters and Carabinieri intervened on the scene. The child, Domenico Gallo, is wearing a gray T-shirt and blue checked shorts and blue sneakers with white rubber soles.