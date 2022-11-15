Potosí, Bolivia.- A 2-year-old and 5-month-old boy struggles between life and death in the Daniel Bracamonte Hospital in PotosiBolivia, after his stepmother beat him up because he wouldn’t stop crying.

According to the interim director of the Ombudsman for Children and Adolescents of this city, Patricia Soliz, the minor arrived at the hospital with a skull fracture and now he is in the Intensive care unit.

As part of the investigations, a psychological approach was made to direct witnesses of this act of violence. These are two children aged 9 and 7, direct children of the alleged aggressor, who reported that the woman would have injured the child, who has blows to various parts of her body.

In the statements it was revealed that the stepmother had put toilet paper in the child’s mouth to stop him from crying, facts for which she is detained and awaiting her hearing on precautionary measures. Meanwhile, it was determined that the criminal typology is an attempted infanticide.

Patricia Soliz reported that the causes and authorship of this act are being investigated by the Public Ministry, which identified the criminal type as family violence in the first instance.”

“Because he pooped and urinated on himself, the stepmother proceeded to wash him roughly. The fall and cranial injury is a reason for investigation, it also presents long-standing injuries, this situation where minorities are violated is outrageous, ” Soliz remarked.