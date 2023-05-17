Aulla, a 2-year-old boy found running on a very busy street: saved in extremis by the former mayor of the municipality

An episode that is truly incredible is what happened on the morning of Monday 15 May, in the municipality of Aulla. A 2 year old he was found running on a busy road and luckily, the former mayor, understanding the situation, saved him.

This man’s intervention prevented the worse and now, despite the great fright and astonishment, the little one is fine and has been able to return to his home dwelling.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the late morning of Monday 15 May. Precisely along a very busy road, which is located in the municipality of Aullain the province of Massa Carrara.

For the family up to that point, it seemed to be a day like today other. Nothing unusual had happened and the child was at home with the mother.

However, it is precisely in the few moments that the woman is distracted which the little one managed to go out. After walking a few meters, he managed to get to a very busy road.

He ran in there and several cars, luckily managed to avoid it. Until even the former mayor of the municipality, Lucio Barani, he didn’t find himself passing through that area and witnessed the incredible scene.

The intervention of the former mayor who saved the 2-year-old boy

The man and another passer-by immediately stopped theirs car and they stepped in to save him. They took his hand and set out to find his home. The former mayor Lucio Barani on this episode has told:

What happened could have ended in something serious, for a dose of good and healthy luck. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the little one running towards my car.