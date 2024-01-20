The 2-year-old boy found himself alone, without food or water, after his father was struck by a sudden illness

A heartbreaking story that has spread throughout the world and which comes from England. A 2 year old child he was found lifeless, curled up next to his dad. The man had died about 15 days ago, following a sudden illness.

The 2-year-old boy, after the sudden death of his father, found himself at home alone, without food and without water. According to the autopsy, he passed away with difficulty within a few days. He lay down next to his dad, perhaps trying to call him and wondering why he didn't wake up.

The tragic discovery came after the concern of social services, who were waiting for news from the father. He was an “irascible” person and the family situation was not easy, for this reason father and son were followed.

A social worker went to the man's home, but after a lack of response, alarmed the authorities. A simple check, to make sure everything was in order… but no one opened the door. Another check was carried out two days later, with the same result. It was January 2nd. The authorities raided the apartment only on following January 9th. After opening that door, the scene was devastating…

The 2-year-old slowly passed away

The small Branson Battersby he was lifeless, curled up next to his dad. He was still wearing his pajamas. The autopsy revealed that the two-year-old child died due to lack of food and dehydration. The father, however, Kenneth Batterby (60 years old) had been dead for at least 14 days following a heart attack. The man probably hadn't even had time to seek help.

Mother's anger

The little boy's mother hadn't seen him since Christmas. The two parents were separated and in those days it was the father's responsibility to take care of the minor. The only one found still alive inside the house is Skylar dog. Now the woman is asking for justice to be done for her child, because if the social services had done their job and not waited all those days, perhaps her son now he would still be alive.