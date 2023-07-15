A 2-year-old boy died by drowning in the swimming pool of a private house in the afternoon. The drama took place in Cavazzale di Monticello Conte Otto, a municipality in the hinterland of Vicenza.

After the alarm, raised by the parents, the Suem 118 personnel arrived on the spot and tried for a long time to revive the little one, but unfortunately the conditions were desperate and the doctors had to confirm his death.

What’s happened

A fatal inattention, the 2-year-old son who approaches the pool without being seen, slips on the edge with one foot and ends up in the water.

Not an inflatable pool, but a real pool, with an infinity edge of the water. The tragedy, on a very hot day in Veneto – the highs in the Vicenza area reached 34 degrees – took place around 5.30 pm, in via Monte Cengio, in a recently built villa.

The hamlet, Cavazzale, is part of the municipality of Monticello Conte Otto (Vicenza). It was the parents of the children, seeing the little one in the water, who immediately called 118 asking for the intervention of the doctors. The ambulance arrived shortly after; the desperate couple had to leave the child in the hands of doctors and nurses who began an exhausting attempt at resuscitation. A prolonged maneuver, because none of the doctors wanted to give up. Eventually, however, they had to find out that the baby was dead. The conditions in which he was found were too serious.

The Carabinieri of the Thiene (Vicenza) command intervened on the spot, who will now have the difficult task of listening to the two parents, to understand how things really went, if everything took place in a few moments, or if the child remained without adult custody for longer.

A tragedy very similar to the two that occurred just a few days ago, in Parma, on July 11, where a one and a half year old girl died in an inflatable pool, and a week earlier, on July 4, in Novi di Modena. Here too, a 2-year-old boy who died by drowning in the small pool that his parents had set up in front of the house to celebrate his little sister’s birthday.

Instead, not a swimming pool but an irrigation tank was the scene of another tragedy last Tuesday in Puglia, in the countryside near Foggia, where two six and seven-year-old brothers drowned. They had moved away from their nearby home where the parents, the farm laborer father, were resting together with two other young children.