They are all incredulous in Salento, for what happened to a family. 2-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool at home. He was with his family in a villa in Contrada Ucceri in Taurisano, in the province of Lecce, in Puglia. He was bathing in a mountable pool when he drowned. The body was found by the grandmother who immediately alerted the emergency services. But for him there was nothing to do.

The dynamics of what happened is not yet clear and it will be up to the police to clarify what happened in this villa in Salento. According to an initial reconstruction, it seems that around 20-21 the child escaped the control of the adults.

The little one, only 2 and a half years old, would have reached the small pool that they had put in the garden of the house to cool off a bit on these hot days. Without the supervision of an adult and probably not knowing how to swim, the child lost his life by drowning.

It is a first summary reconstruction of what happened in the villa Contrada Ucceri in Taurisano. Also according to what transpires in these early hours, it would have been the grandmother who found the body of the little drowned boy in the pool.

The family immediately alerted the emergency services. The 118 health workers and also the police officers arrived immediately on the spot. Doctors and nurses tried to revive the child, but there was nothing more they could do for him.

As far as we know, the child was in the pool with his little brother. The latter is miraculously saved. The 2 and a half year old, on the other hand, lost his life in the pool in the garden of the house.

Photo source from Pixabay

The investigators will have to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened. While the community clings to the family forced to bear too heavy a mourning.