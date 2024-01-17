Curled at his father's feet, without a pulse, a two-year-old boy was found on a property in Skegness, England.

The minor, identified as Bronson Battersby and his 60-year-old father, Kenneth Battersbywere found dead on January 9, 2024 after friends and family raised alarms for not having seen them for days.

According to the authorities, the minor's mother, Sarah Piessesaid that the last time he saw his son was before Christmas, days in which he had argued with Kenneth Battersby.



The boy apparently lived with his father, which is why his mother was not present all the time.

Days later, on December 27, a social worker had contact with Kenneth and organized a home visit to review the child's condition.

However, this never happened.

'There was no one to take care of him'

The appointment was scheduled for January 2, the day when the social worker in charge first arrived at the man's house.

Despite his multiple knocks on the door, he never received a response, which is why he spoke to his superiors and informed the Police. History repeated itself two days later, exactly on January 4.

But everything changed on January 6, when, having had no response on the third attempt to contact the 60-year-old man, they located the person who rented the place to Kenneth and thus managed open the door of your house.

The man died of a heart attack.

That's when they found the two lifeless bodies. The boy was curled up at the feet of his father who, according to the results of the post-mortem examination, died of a massive heart attack.The boy, on the other hand, died of dehydration and hunger days later.

“I was alone at home with Bronson and that meant there was no one left to look after him and, sadly, as a result of that, he also passed away,” the executive director of children's services, Heather Sandy, told the British media. BBC Radio 4.

On the other hand, Piesse explained that authorities “believe that Kenneth died no earlier than December 29” and that his son subsequently died of starvation.

“I couldn't lift him because his body was too fragile,” he added in an interview with the media. The Sun. “I could only touch it. They had left it there too long.”

