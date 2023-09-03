The 38-year-old, accused of the murder of her son Marcos, would have acted in revenge against her ex: the hypothesis of the investigators

The plot of the investigation into the child’s death thickens Marcos, the two-year-old boy who died last August 16 in Livorno, for which his mother, a 38-year-old Cuban woman, is being investigated. The investigators’ hypothesis is that the woman staged everything and carried out the crazy act for revenge against her ex-husband and father of her little one, a 48-year-old manager from Turin.

A tragic story which unfortunately had as its unfortunate protagonist a child of only two years, Marcos, who lost his life last August 16th.

Mother and son, residing in Turin, were a Leghorn to spend a few days of vacation. It was the woman, a 38-year-old of Cuban origins, who first alerted the authorities, after her baby had passed away.

Listened, she had said that the little one was the previous day fell down a slide twice of a playground in Tirrenia.

His statements however, they did not convince the investigatorswho have thus begun to investigate the woman herself, bringing out a completely different and shocking truth.

Viewing images from a video surveillance camerainvestigators noted that the woman and Marcos entered an apartment building together on the afternoon of the 16th. After 11 hours, the 38-year-old came out with the lifeless baby in her arms.

Death of little Marcos: hypothesis of revenge

Also the autopsy turning on the little body of Marcos has denied the statements of the mother. In fact, they have been found on the small one very serious injuries that would have even prevented him from moving on his own.

Now the authorities therefore believe that perhaps the mother herself caused the death of the child pushing him down the stairs of that condominium.

The woman had been told not to leave Livorno, but the moment she he tried to return to Turin in recent days, she was stopped and taken under arrest in the Pisa prison.

What the investigations focus on now is the motive which prompted the woman to do such a terrible act.

On the afternoon of the 17th he was supposed to take Marcos back to his father, a 48-year-old manager from Turin from which she had separated and who had obtained sole custody of the child.

Precisely this would have prompted the woman to do an act of revenge towards the one who, in her eyes, had taken away her child.

At the moment this remains only one hypothesiswhich we hope to clarify inwarranty interrogation to which the 38-year-old will be subjected in the next few days.