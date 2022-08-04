The result of the autopsy confirms: the child died of intoxication, perhaps from drugs

Nicolò Feltrinthe two-year-old boy of Longarone (Belluno) died on Thursday 28 July of cardiac arrest resulting from intoxication, possibly from drugs. The result of the autopsy confirms this.

Investigators immediately carried out inspections in the area of ​​the park where the child had gone with his father, however, it seems that nothing anomalous was found. At the same time, searches were also conducted at home, here instead some hashish.

According to the reconstruction Diego Feltrin, the child’s father, told the carabinieri that he had been to the park under the house with his son and there he would have seen the little one ingest a handful of earth. Then in the afternoon, when they were at home, the child began to feel bad, he was struggling to stand up. Even the child’s grandfather had told the carabinieri “it seemed groggy“. The father then took the child to the hospital from Pieve di Cadore but his condition rapidly worsened until the death.

It will be thetoxicological examination to establish whether the substance ingested by the child is attributable to the hashish found in the parents’ apartment.

The baby’s father, Diego Feltrinwas entered in the register of investigated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Belluno on charges of manslaughter having been the only person present inside the house when Nicolò accused the illness.

