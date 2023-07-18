A 2-year-old boy was attacked by a pit bull on the Cristoforo Colombo seafront in Vallecrosia. The little one had approached the dog and the animal suddenly turned around, biting him in the face. His condition is serious. The intervention of the air ambulance was requested, which transported the child to the Gaslini pediatric hospital in Genoa in red code. The carabinieri intervened, who are reconstructing the incident, and the veterinary doctors of the ASL 1