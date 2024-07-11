A A two-year-old baby was found on a Mississippi highway after surviving two days in adverse weather conditions. This dramatic rescue occurred a day after his older brother, aged 4, was found dead in a lake near the border with Texas.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Gary “Stitch” Guillory confirmed the details of this shocking event, which shocked both local authorities and the community.

The little one, who had multiple insect biteswas found in good health thanks to the timely intervention of a truck driver. This incident has generated deep astonishment due to the child’s resistance and strength in the face of adverse weather conditions caused by Hurricane Beryl, which hit the region with heavy rains and gusts of wind.

The The children’s mother, identified as Aaliyah Jack, 25, was arrested in Meridian, Mississippi, more than 350 miles from where the children were found. Jack faces serious charges for failing to report his eldest son missing and is in custody pending extradition to Louisiana, with bail set at $300,000.

So far, no additional charges have been filed against Jack, but the investigation is ongoing under the supervision of local authorities.

This extraordinary event, reported by multiple news sources including The Associated Press, brings national attention to a shocking situation highlighted by the miraculous rescue of the baby and the tragic circumstances surrounding this case.