With a set of information ranging from the appreciation of the average home price to property affordability and job growth, the website determined that the The following cities are the best to buy a house in the United States:
- McKinney, Texas: Overall score of 74.09, ranking first for housing market position and third for affordability and economic environment
- Frisco, Texas: Overall score of 73.03, ranking second for housing market position and first for affordability and economic environment
- Cary, North Carolina: Overall score of 70.52, ranking fourth for housing market position and fifth for affordability and economic environment
- Nashville, Tennessee: Overall score of 69.79, ranking 3rd for housing market position and 97th for affordability and economic environment
- Durham, North Carolina: Overall score of 68.99, ranking 5th for housing market position and 33rd for affordability and economic environment
The worst cities to buy a home in the United States
Using the same method, the report established that the The following US cities are the worst to buy a home:
- New Orleans, Louisiana: Overall score of 27.25, ranking 300th for housing market position and 233rd for affordability and economic environment
- Baltimore, Maryland: Overall score of 29.12, ranking 200th for housing market position and 247th for affordability and economic environment
- Shreveport, Louisiana: Overall score of 30.54, ranking 298th for housing market position and 184th for affordability and economic environment
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana: Overall score of 34.56, ranking 297th for housing market position and 141st for affordability and economic environment
- Jackson, Mississippi: Overall score of 34.66, ranking 296th for housing market position and 173rd for affordability and economic environment
