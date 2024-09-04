By analyzing 17 key variables of real estate market attractiveness and economic strength of 300 different cities in the United Statesa renowned research center revealed what they are the best to buy a houseamong which are two areas of the southern state of Texas.

It’s not easy Buying a house in the United Stateswhere real estate market prices reached record numbers in different regions. However, WalletHub produced a report that can help Potential home buyers who are undecided.

With a set of information ranging from the appreciation of the average home price to property affordability and job growth, the website determined that the The following cities are the best to buy a house in the United States:

McKinney, Texas: Overall score of 74.09, ranking first for housing market position and third for affordability and economic environment Frisco, Texas: Overall score of 73.03, ranking second for housing market position and first for affordability and economic environment Cary, North Carolina: Overall score of 70.52, ranking fourth for housing market position and fifth for affordability and economic environment Nashville, Tennessee: Overall score of 69.79, ranking 3rd for housing market position and 97th for affordability and economic environment Durham, North Carolina: Overall score of 68.99, ranking 5th for housing market position and 33rd for affordability and economic environment

Real estate prices far outstrip the incomes of the American middle class today. Photo:iStock

The worst cities to buy a home in the United States

Using the same method, the report established that the The following US cities are the worst to buy a home: