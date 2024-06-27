If you are looking for an SSD for your PlayStation 5 (or your computer, of course) and you want lots of space and the security of good performance even in the heat of summer, you can take advantage of the current offer forLexar NM790 2TB SSD with heatsink. The discount reported by Amazon it is 14% above the median price and 5% above the recent lowest price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it via the box you see below, or via this link.
The median price it is €169.99. The current price is not the lowest ever, but it is the best in a while and comes after a long period of fixed price. This is also a timed offer, so it shouldn’t last much longer. The product is shipped directly from Amazon.
The details of the SSD for PS5 and PC
The Lexar NM790 achieves Sequential read speeds up to 7,400 MB/s and sequential writing up to 6,500 MB/s. These are faster speeds than those required by PlayStation 5. It is clearly an M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe.
This model also features Heatsink which ensures better SSD temperature dispersion and superior performance during longer gaming sessions and even during hotter periods, such as summer.
Having an SSD on PS5 also allows you to significantly expand the space so you can keep your favorite games installed that start regularly plus the game of the moment, without fear of running out of space.
