Chihuahua.- Two men were shot to death inside a bar; official versions indicated that it could be the manager and an employee.

The incident occurred on 21st and Aldama streets in the Central Zone of the city of Chihuahua.

A lone subject fired his weapon repeatedly at the men, who lost their lives at the scene due to their multiple wounds.

After committing the murder, the person responsible left and boarded a rental vehicle to finally flee the area.

The number of homicides in the city of Chihuahua totals 33 this month.