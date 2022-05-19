Home page World

Max Partelly

The total lunar eclipse is an event that fascinates many – and is absolutely worth seeing. It can be observed in Germany in May.

Munich – In the distant past it was an event that was seen as an omen of misfortune, downfall and ruin. During the total lunar eclipse, the earth moves right between the moon and the sun.

Because the moon gets its white glow from the reflection of the sun’s rays hitting it directly and bouncing off its surface toward Earth, it loses its white color during the lunar eclipse. The result: a reddish glow of the otherwise brightly shining moon, which appears ominous to unsuspecting observers – the phenomenon was also called blood moon in the past. In good weather, the phenomenon can also be admired without a telescope this year.

Total lunar eclipse in May 2022 can be observed in Germany

In the early morning of May 16, the total lunar eclipse of 2022 can also be observed from Germany. However, it is advisable to set an alarm clock, because the penumbra of the earth does not begin to move in front of the sun until around 2.30 a.m. German local time. This is the beginning of the darkening of the moon. From about 3.30 a.m. the umbra of the earth moves over the moon – the lunar eclipse begins.

The moon slowly darkens and takes on a reddish glow. Another hour later the moon is already quite low on the horizon when the total lunar eclipse is reached. At around 4:30 p.m., Earth’s shadow is completely over the moon’s surface. The complete lunar eclipse can still be seen in Germany for a little longer than an hour, then the moon disappears below the horizon.

This is the best way to view the total lunar eclipse: Choose a low-light spot to watch Adjust your eyes to the dark Check the weather forecast in advance Bring appropriate clothing (especially if the nights are still chilly) Unobstructed view towards the moon (inform in advance about its position)

Total lunar eclipse in May 2022: blood moon, shooting stars and other celestial phenomena

The total lunar eclipse is a rare spectacle, although it outnumbers the solar eclipse by a few hundred times in a century. Observing them – if you want to do without sleep – is certainly worthwhile for fans of such celestial events.

If you don’t want to wait a few years after the lunar eclipse in 2022, you can admire the shooting stars of the Eta Aquarids or the Lyrids, for example. These always occur at the same time every year and can also often be observed from Germany.(mda)