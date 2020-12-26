Highlights: Congress tightens Jyotiraditya Scindia’s picture

MP Congress shares photo of Scindia’s tour of Gwalior

In the picture, there is a garland around Scindia’s neck, the Congress said – here is the honor

Jyotiraditya Scindia is sitting under the stage in BJP’s training camp

Bhopal

Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia is on MP tour. He was in Bhopal on Saturday and today is in Gwalior. Congress leaders have taunted him by sharing 2 pictures of him. One photo is of Bhopal, when Jyotiraditya Scindia went to the BJP’s training camp. At the same time, the second picture is of Sunday, when he reached Gwalior.

In fact, Jyotiraditya Scindia had gone to attend the training camp of BJP district presidents in Sehore on reaching Bhopal. Other big leaders of BJP were also present in this program, including CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan. During the training camp, Jyotiraditya Scindia was also seen on stage for some time. Then sat on the chair under the stage and listening to the leaders. The Congress has taken a heavy toll on this picture.

Sharing the photo of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja has written that the meaning of what Mamaji said in Babai yesterday was understood today. Mama nowadays is in full form, not leaving the mess. Scindia ji messed up, brought pressure on the ground. Wow Mama Wow, in the Congress, who used to consider the platform as their property, today showed them the land and status.

Congress leader Narendra Saluja has also said that there will always be a reward for the traitor. Shriant did not sit on the dais at the training camp organized at BJP’s Crescent Park and did not allow his supporters Silavat, Imrati Devi, Rajput and Prabhuram to enter. Poor people kept banging outside, pleading for entry, how insulted?



Welcome with a garland

At the same time, the second picture is of Gwalior. In a photo shared by the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia is wearing a garland of marigold flowers. MP Congress shared this picture saying that a grand welcome with a garland of marigold flowers. Let’s see what happened to what happened in the circle of respect.

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP’s training camp, makes a big statement about cabinet expansion

In fact, when CM Shivraj Singh went to Chauhan a few days ago in the training camp, he was also sitting on the chair with the workers below. However, so far there has been no BJP reaction to the Congress stance.