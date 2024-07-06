Two men aboard a gray car were accused of abandoning a body wrapped in a blanket this morning in the Carlos Castillo Peraza neighborhood, according to official reports.

The complaint made by citizens to the Immediate Emergency and Response Center (CERI) indicated a man in a black tank top and another with a white tank top who were traveling in a gray car without a rear bumper or a rear mica (from the brake light) on the left side.

In the morning, around 6:10 a.m., residents of Soneto 154 and José Márquez Monreal streets reported to the authorities the presence of a body half-wrapped in a blue blanket.

The report was attended to by officers aboard Municipal Police unit 595, who confirmed the presence of the body of a man wearing an orange t-shirt and blue jeans, who had blood stains on his torso at the height of his abdomen that covered the clothing up to mid-thigh, in addition to the victim’s white tennis shoes also ending up stained.

The District Attorney’s Office of the Northern Zone became aware of the incident and requested that the body and evidence be removed from Forensic Services, which finished their work around 8:00 in the morning.