Unlike organic fertilizers, which come from plant or animal materials, fertilizers made by humans using chemical processes, during production and transportation processes, increase carbon emissions.

Agricultural use of these fertilizers also releases nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas 265 times more powerful than carbon dioxide over a century.

1.13 gigatons of carbon dioxide

The research team from Greenpeace Research Laboratories at the University of Exeter and the University of Turin found that the industrial nitrogen fertilizer supply chain was responsible for emitting the equivalent of 1.13 gigatons of carbon dioxide in 2018.

“Decarbonization Day: November 11” will bring theses and solutions to the emissions crisis at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, and will provide an opportunity to discuss and discuss policies for action to reduce emissions, while the next day will look at issues related to adaptation including agriculture and nutrition , in sessions called “Adaptation and Agriculture Day” with the aim of searching for solutions to build the resilience of agriculture and food systems to the adverse climatic impacts.

According to the study published in the journal Scientific Reports, days before the start of the COP27 conference in Egypt, this represents more than 10% of global emissions from agriculture, and more than emissions from commercial aviation that year.

The 4 largest emitting countries: China, India, the United States and the European Union were 28 (EU countries plus Britain) – 62% of the total.

A call to rationalize the use

Dr Reyes Tirado, from Greenpeace Research Laboratories, says: “There is no doubt that emissions from industrial nitrogen fertilizers should be reduced rather than increased, as is currently expected. This fertilizer is unsustainable.”

“Emissions can be reduced without compromising food security. At a time when industrial fertilizer prices are rising dramatically, reflecting the energy crisis, reducing their use can benefit farmers and help us tackle the climate crisis,” he adds.

Nitrogen fertilizers are sprayed onto the soil, some of which are absorbed by plants and others used by soil microorganisms, which produce nitrous oxide as a byproduct of their metabolism.

food production

The researchers say the most effective strategy to reduce emissions is to reduce over-fertilization, which is currently the case in most cases, says Dr Stefano Minigat, from the University of Turin: “We need a comprehensive scheme to reduce the overall use of fertilizers and increase the efficiency of nitrogen recycling in agricultural systems. and food.”

The researchers add: ‘We can produce enough food for a growing population with a much smaller contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions, without compromising crops through the use of natural fertilizers, and three-quarters of the nitrogen used in crop production is currently dedicated to the production of livestock feed globally. “.

The study data, from 2018, showed that:

North America has the highest annual use of nitrogen fertilizers per capita (40 kg).

Europe (25-30 kilograms).

Africa less use (2-3 kilograms).

The research team developed the largest available field-level data set on soil nitrous oxide emissions, and using this, they estimated national, regional and global direct emission factors for nitrous oxide, while using existing data to find factors for indirect soil nitrous oxide emissions and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing and transportation.