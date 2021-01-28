As part of the second batch of video games to come to Microsoft’s successful service, today we welcome 2 new games to Xbox Game Pass, the last of this month. Still with great expectations of everything that will be coming in the month of February to Game Pass, where we could be before the return of a game much loved by fansToday we can enjoy the exclusive The Medium, developed by Bloober Team, and the Paradox Interactive simulator, Prison Architect.

During this morning we welcomed The Yakuza Remastered Collection for Xbox Game Pass, but now we can enjoy The Medium on Xbox Series X | S and PC, in addition to Prision Architect. Now, before showing you a brief description of each game, we remind you that you can review our The Medium review before getting down to work on this exclusive game of psychological horror.

These are the 3 free games for Xbox thanks to the Free Play Days

The Medium is now available on Xbox Game Pass PC and Console

Discover a dark secret that only a medium can solve. Explore the real world and that of spirits at the same time and use your psychic abilities to solve puzzles that mix both worlds, uncover disturbing secrets and survive encounters with Maw, a monster born from an unspeakable tragedy … The Medium is a third-person psychological horror game with a parallel reality game style and an original soundtrack co-composed by Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka.

Prison Architect now available on Xbox Game Pass PC

Only the most ruthless wardens can contain the most dangerous criminals. Design your penitentiary in Prison Architect. Design as you wish: distribute the prison spaces as you see fit, but do not limit your inmates too much or you will run the risk of encountering a flood, a fire, a fight or a riot. Invest and innovate – get government grants and direct funds to fight disease, criminal gangs, legal disputes and more.