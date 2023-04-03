Poder360 found that one of the reasons was a “warm debate” by the group about the presence of lawyer Marilda Silveira

After the lawyer Augusto Botelho left Prerogativas, 2 more members also left the group: the national secretary of Consumer Law of the Ministry of Justice, Wadih Damous, and the lawyer Carol Proner.

Proner decided to leave Prerogativas for a different reason than Botelho and Damous. The lawyer left because she was unable to accompany the group due to an excess of external demands.

Botelho and Damous left because of a debate “warm” of the group on the presence of lawyer Marilda Silveira, appointed collaborator of the Ministry of Justice. As per the Power360 found out, the rest of the members considered the departure of both as “childish”.

Despite the discussion, the group’s coordinator, lawyer Marco Aurélio de Carvalho, said that Prerogativas continues to respect Botelho and Damous, in addition to continuing to trust the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, and the choices made by the Lula government. In a note, Carvalho said he was “Natural” that there are discrepancies.

Here is the full text of the note released by Grupo Prerogativas on April 2, 2023:

“Augusto and Wadih have our love and respect. I hope they reevaluate their hasty decision to leave the group that has supported them so much in recent years. This position only exposed them and ourselves.

“Of course there are differences. The discussion was respectful and timely and expressed only the personal opinions of some of the members of our collective.

“I continue to rely on dialogue to produce good syntheses, but the important thing is to remain united in the task of rebuilding and reconciling the country. That’s what we’ll do. We continue to trust Minister Flávio Dino and the choices made by this government that we helped elect”.