Who will be able to help and save him?

This poor man 2 month old puppy was curled up on concrete, abandoned by someone in the courtyard of a school that was absolutely not attended. Those who left him there obviously had no intention of allowing him to escape, otherwise he would have left him in a shelter or kennel, hoping that someone would take care of him. Alone and abandoned to his fate, he anxiously awaited someone to save him.

When the very small dog it was found there was no one to give him a hand. It was summer, the schools were closed, no one would ever find him in that courtyard in time. Fortunately, some volunteers became aware of his presence in that place.

The rescuers did not wait: they climbed over the school fence to be able to bring that puppy to safety. He was friendly, he couldn’t wait to be saved. They called her Alexia, she was a sissy. Fortunately, she is in excellent health, as the veterinarian immediately consulted said.

If they hadn’t intervened in time, Alexia she would probably die in the courtyard of that closed school for the summer. She was all alone and absolutely resigned to the fate that someone had decided for her.

But two volunteers decided to give her a second chance, taking her away from there, also putting themselves in danger because they had to climb over a fence and enter private property without anyone’s permission.

2 month old puppy curled up on concrete finds a second chance in life

Veterinarians who visited her found Alexia to be in good health. So the volunteers were immediately able to place announcements to be able to give her up for adoption and find a new home for her forever.

Alexia needs a loving family who can take care of her for the rest of her life, making her forget this truly traumatic start in life. Greetings little Alexia, good life.