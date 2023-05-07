Magenta, after two days of searches, the agents managed to stop the father of the 2-month-old baby, who had been kidnapped from the hospital

After two long days of searching, the agents managed to find the 2 month old baby, taken away from the hospital by his dad. The man with addiction problems is now under arrest, but before giving up he tried in every way to escape.

An episode that is truly incredible and that obviously kept thousands of people in suspense, since the little one needed to care urgent and he just couldn’t get out from the hospital.

After an initial reconstruction by the forces of law and order, the social services decided to entrust the child to the doctors of the hospital in Magentasince at his birth he already had problems with addictions.

In fact, from the analyzes they found traces of opiates, methadone and benzodiazepines. Both parents use these substances. Also, further investigations found that she had one severe cardiovascular malformation.

For this reason they arranged his recovery. Perhaps the father just couldn’t accept this imposition. so on Wednesday 3 May taking advantage of one distraction of the doctors, he sneaked into the ward.

After taking her baby in her arms, he took it away undisturbed. Doctors quickly realized this and eventually, they did one complaint to the police.

The discovery of the 2 month old baby and his dad

Finally, the turning point came on Friday 5 May. Officers found the man in a bar near the town of Have fat. He had his son in his arms and when he saw the police, he stole a person’s car and went to station.

He took a train and arrived at Milan. The policemen followed him all the way and after several minutes, they managed to stop him.

Before giving up the man also tried to take the weapon of an agent. They managed to stop him after some time and now he’s in arrest. Her child, on the other hand, is now hospitalized and entrusted to a clinic.