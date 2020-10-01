Highlights: Jyotiraditya Scindia’s 2 close ministers threat to chair before MP by-election

Tulsi Silvat and Govind Singh Rajput are strong ministers in Shivraj’s cabinet

Both took the oath of office on April 21, MLAs are not yet formed

Membership of Legislative Assembly has to be taken within 6 months to continue in the post of Minister

Bypoll dates have been announced in MP. Even before that, the chair of 2 ministers of Shivraj is in danger. Both these ministers are close to Jyotiraditya Scindia. Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silavat and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput may have to step down as ministers before the by-election. A total of 14 ministers are in the fray in this by-election. None of them are currently MLAs.

In fact, after the fall of the Congress government, CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan was sworn in as CM. On April 21, he expanded the cabinet for the first time. 5 ministers were sworn in it. 2 of 5 Jyotiraditya Scindia’s supporters were Tulsi Silavat and Govind Singh Rajput. Both are not yet MLAs. According to the rule, any person without an MLA can remain in the post of minister for only 6 months. He has to take membership of the Vidhan Sabha within 6 months.

Deadline ends on 21 October

At the same time, due to this, the deadline of both ministers is ending on 21 October. By this time the process of byelection in MP will not be completed. In such a situation, both may have to resign. Because voting for the by-election in MP is on 3 November. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. Tulsi Silvat from Sanwar and Govind Singh Rajput from Surkhi are contesting.

Experts say that if a person does not take a member of the Legislative Assembly within 6 months, then he does not remain on his own ministerial post. At the same time, the code of conduct is also applicable in the state regarding elections. In such a situation, the cabinet cannot be expanded again.

This is the first time due to Corona that MP assembly seat has been vacant for more than 6 months. At the same time, Congress has demanded that now all the powers of ministers should be taken away.

Actually, Tulsi Silavat and Govind Singh Rajput are close to Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scindia first introduced these two leaders in the cabinet expansion. At the same time, Congress is also putting full emphasis on these 3 seats. Congress has given strong candidates in both the seats. Congress has made Premchand Guddu the candidate from Sanveer. Guddu has been a former MLA from there. With this, the Congress has fielded Parul Sahu from Surkhi. Parul has also been an MLA from Surkhi.