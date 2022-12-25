Northern Greenland is known to be “the land of the midnight sun and dogsled” as a polar desert with huge icebergs, but this was not always the case, and this has been confirmed by the traces of a 2 million year old DNA, which testifies how the place was “a forested ecosystem unlike any other found on Earth”.

A historical and “extraordinary” discovery and a new study published in Nature this week reveal how much the frozen landscape has changed, with researchers finding 2 million-year-old DNA – the oldest ever discovered – buried in clay and quartz sediments that was preserved in permafrost at the northernmost point of Greenland.

“A new chapter covering a million more years of history has finally been opened and for the first time we can look directly at the DNA of an ecosystem that went so far back in time. DNA can degrade rapidly, but we’ve shown that under the right circumstances, we can now go back further in time than anyone could have imagined.”

that’s what we read in a press release of one of the researchers, Eske Willerslev of the University of Cambridge.

Willerslev, together with Kurt H. Kjær of the University of Copenhagen, discovered 41 samples in the 2 million-year-old DNA residue, each only a few millionths of a millimeter long, but with an invaluable amount of informationand just those tiny samples revealed that the frozen region was once the ancient home of many more animals, plants and microorganisms than there are today, including hares and lemmings.

What else was found in the 2 million year old DNA sample

One of the most startling discoveries among the 2-million-year-old DNA samples, however, were traces of animals thought never to have been in the country: reindeer and mastodons; the peculiarity lies in the fact that the area where the 2 million year old DNA was found is usually known only for minimal plants, hare and musk ox, at least according to what Nature claims.

“The reindeer, according to paleontologists, should not have survived. They shouldn’t even exist at the time.”

Willerslev told Nature about the animal, which lives in the wild in the west of the country.

Mastodons, according to the San Diego Museum of Natural History, were huge Ice Age mammals similar in size and characteristics to the modern elephant, and the animals, which became extinct 13,000 years ago, were also thought to live primarily in North and Central America.

The researchers also found evidence that the environment relatively empty today was once a “wooded ecosystem unlike any other found on Earth”according to Nature, filled with poplars, spruces, and yews that don’t typically grow this far north.

“No one would have predicted this ecosystem in northern Greenland right now”

Willerslev said.

Further discoveries of horseshoe crab and green algae support scientists’ belief that northern Greenland’s climate 2 million years ago was warmer than it is today.

As incredible as their findings were, the researchers are equally excited about what it could mean in future studies using the ancient DNA.

“Similar detailed records of flora and vertebrate DNA can survive in other localities. If recovered, these would advance our understanding of climate variability and biotic interactions during warmer Early Pleistocene epochs across the High Arctic.”

says the study.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!