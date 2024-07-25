Mexico City is in shock over a theft of cinematic proportions: a mechanical dinosaur valued at almost 2 million pesos has disappeared from the Jurassic World exhibition at the Perisur shopping centre.

The theft, which occurred between the night of July 17 and the early hours of July 18, has left authorities and the public perplexed. How is it possible to steal a dinosaur of such size and weight? Questions abound and conspiracy theories are circulating on social media.

The stolen piece, an imposing pterodactylwas a high-quality animatronic replica, capable of performing realistic movements. Its theft has been a real logistical challenge, since it is a unique piece of considerable size.

The guard said it was a unique piece. The tools or vehicle used to transport the dinosaur out of the mall are still unknown.

In light of this unusual case, the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) has opened an investigation for the crime of robbery. Detectives from the Investigative Police (PDI) are working hard to gather evidence and find those responsible.

Authorities have asked for public help in locating the stolen dinosaur. Security cameras in the shopping centre and surrounding areas have been checked, but so far no conclusive results have been obtained.

Who could have stolen a dinosaur? Speculation ranges from a gang of art thieves to eccentric collectors willing to pay any amount for such a unique piece.

This case has generated a great stir on social media, where users share memes, theories and even offer rewards for information leading to the recovery of the dinosaur.