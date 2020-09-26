Highlights: The world is searching for the corona virus vaccine

WHO admitted, there may already be a big loss

2 million people may die before vaccine

Nearly 1 million people have lost their lives so far

Washington

More than 150 vaccines are in operation worldwide to prevent the corona virus. However, COVID-19 could lead to the deaths of 2 million people worldwide even before a successful vaccine is available to everyone. This apprehension has been expressed by Mike Ryan, head of WHO emergency program. In the 9 months since the outbreak in China, about one million people have died due to corona.

Appeal for help from international community

Ryan warns that the rate of infection and hospitalization of people in Europe is increasing and will have to be brought down before the influenza season. The WHO has also reported that China is being talked about joining the COVAX scheme so that the vaccine can be delivered to the world soon. The WHO has appealed to the international community to meet its financial needs of $ 35 billion.



Accused of helping China

Earlier, a Chinese health official admitted that in June, the WHO supported China for the use of the vaccine in an emergency. Till then, the vaccine phase III had not been tried, but the vaccine was approved to be given to the groups who were at risk of infection. The WHO was questioned as to whether it helped China to hide information about the epidemic.

According to the information, at least three vaccine candidates from China National Biotech Group and Cyanovac Biotech have been included. Trial of the three countries is going on in other countries. At the same time, the fourth vaccine made by CanSino Biologics was approved in June for use in the Chinese military.