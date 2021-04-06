For the victims of the train crash in Taiwan, donations were collected for $ 2 million. This was announced on Tuesday, April 6, the newspaper writes. Taipei Times…

The tragedy occurred on Friday, April 2, and killed 50 people, 202 passengers were injured. 37 people were hospitalized, four of whom, according to doctors, are in very serious condition.

The head of the Ministry of Health and Welfare Chen Shizhong said that in connection with the desire to help the victims, people themselves asked to organize a similar collection of financial aid.

“Therefore, we have opened special bank accounts,” he said.

Shizhong also noted that donations can be made at post offices, through large store chains and electronic payments.

On Monday, April 5, the head of the administration of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen, the head of the government of the island Su Zhenchang, and other officials from the ruling party ran to donate their monthly income to the fund to help victims of the railway accident.

It is clarified that rescuers are still working to unblock the tunnel, which was blocked as a result of the incident.

On April 2, an emergency occurred in the Daqingshui tunnel on a section in Hualien County: the second and third carriages of the train derailed, and the fourth and fifth were severely deformed. The train consisted of eight carriages for 350 passengers. Many people were trapped in damaged train cars.

According to the Taiwan Central News Agency, the train crash was allegedly caused by poorly parked stone picking equipment. Taiwan Railway Company intends to file a lawsuit against the equipment management company.