Gentleman of Parral.- Agents of the Prosecutor’s Office assigned to the Guadalupe y Calvo Detachment, attended last Sunday afternoon the report of two men found dead in Rincón del Tarahumara, Section of Atascaderos in the Municipality of Guadalupe y Calvo, they were identified as:

Jesús VO, 44 years old, with a known address in Rincón del Tarahumara, section of Atascaderos, Guadalupe y Calvo, who has wounds caused by a firearm projectile in the chest and right cheek.

José Adón VM, 38 years old, with a known address in Rincon del Tarahumara, Atascaderos section, Guadalupe y Calvo, presenting a gunshot wound to the right side of the head.

Forensic Medical Service personnel were in charge of removing and transferring the bodies to perform the corresponding autopsy.

Authorities have not reported the arrest of any suspects in connection with these incidents.