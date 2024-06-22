Michoacan.- A strong accident of road took the lives of two peoplethis on the Siglo XXI highway, this Friday night.

Media from that state detail that they collided head on a cargo truck and one pick up van; in the cabin of the latter they remained two lifeless menMeanwhile he truck driver suffered injuries.

The collision occurred at kilometer 75, Uruapan-Pátzcuaro section.

It was detailed that this accident occurred at around 10:15 p.m. near the old San Ángel Zurumucapio booth.

Elements of the Uruapan IAP Rescue Firefighters and Taretan Volunteer Firefighters came to help any injuries there may be, and to rescue the bodies.

The identities of the deceased and the injured were not immediately released.