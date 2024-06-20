Cajeme, Sonora.- The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sonora (FGJES) managed to two individuals were linked to process and they will be dictated justified preventive detention as a precautionary measure, in two separate cases.

Both accused are involved in crimes of attempted murder and homicideraised in Ciudad Obregón, municipality of Cajeme, Sonoradetails the FGJES in a bulletin.

Test data showed that Hugo Daniel “N” is the alleged responsible for shoot a firearm against Isaac Gildardo “N” on July 10, 2023 inside a home located in the Amanecer neighborhood. The victim was injured and avoided further impacts by hiding. He later received medical attention and recovered.

The other accused, Tommy Alejandro “N”, in the company of a partner, deprived of life Bernardo Rubén “N” on May 25 on Ramón Yocupicio Street, between Pascual Orozco and Lázaro Cárdenas, in the Cajeme neighborhood, by shooting him several times, causing injuries to various parts of his body.

In both cases, unrelated to each other, various investigative acts were carried out that made it possible to determine the participation of the accused.

Based on the evidence obtained, a court order was issued and elements of the Ministerial Criminal Investigation Agency (AMIC) located and arrested them.

Both Hugo Daniel “N” and Tommy Alejandro “N” are being held at the Social Reintegration Center (CERESO) in Cajeme.

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sonora (FGJES) continues the investigations of both cases with the aim of obtaining convictions.